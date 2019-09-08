|
|
Pope, Susan
Susan Irene (Galata) Pope, 71, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital Hospice with family close by her side. She was the wife of a loving and devoted husband, Phillip Pope, for 48 years before his passing in October of 2018. Susan was born in Waterbury on September 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Andrew Galata and Ethel (Czap) Galata. Her stepfather, Paul Stanko, was also a part of her life for many years. She was raised in Duquesne, PA and moved to Connecticut to do volunteer work for AmeriCorps Vista, a national service program designed to alleviate poverty. She then worked as a Medical Records Supervisor for the State of Connecticut until retirement. She lived much of her adult life in Middletown with her husband, Phillip Pope and children. She loved to cook for her family, especially Hungarian food and family favorite dishes, listen to classical music, watch her children and grandchildren play outdoors in nature, and watch figure skating and ballet. She also took a lot of joy from creating family holiday traditions and celebrations. Susan cherished her grandchildren and was an integral part of the upbringing of her eldest grandchild, Nathan Pope. Susan is survived by two sons, Jason Phillip Pope and Aaron Paul Pope, both of Middletown; one brother, Alan Galata, of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren, Nathan Pope, Camryn Pope, Renee Meyer-Pope and Naava Skye Brown Pope; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. before the service. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 9, 2019