Suzanne Marie Larson (Suzie) McGee
McGee, Suzanne Marie Larson
(Suzie)
On November 20th, 2020 Suzanne McGee of Middletown, CT passed into eternal life peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital with family by her side. 'Suzie' was 83 years old, the 5th of 7 children born to the late Carl and Elizabeth Larson of Portland, CT on September 30, 1937. She was a graduate of Portland High School and employed by Aetna Insurance Company for many years. Married in 1958 to Jerome (Jerry, Mick) F. McGee, Suzie will be forever remembered for the special unending Love she had for her family. Her amazing strength and positive attitude guided her always, finding beauty and joy everywhere she went. Suzie looked at life through rose colored glasses. A wonderful cook and gardener, Suzie also had a love for the ocean spending many happy years at the seashores in Old Saybrook, CT, Leetes Island, Guilford, CT, and Wilber-by-the-Sea (Daytona) FL.
Suzie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerome F. McGee of Middletown, CT, her five children and their spouses: Jody (Jeff) Schultz of Middletown, CT, Jeffrey (Renee) McGee of Manahawkin, NJ, Jay (Leslie) McGee of Clearwater, FL, Jonathan (Audra) McGee, of Ivoryton, CT, Jennifer (Bryan) Jay, of Barrington, RI. Survivors also include her 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Memorial gatherings will be held this summer in Connecticut and Florida for all family and friends to celebrate Suzie's wonderful life.
Thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at Yale New Haven hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Yale New Haven Hospital
https://www.givetoynhh.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one
Save the Sound.org https://www.savethesound.org/donate
St. Jude Children's Research, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38105
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
She will be missed. She lived a full life and was loved by all. Our hearts go out to her family
John and Barbara Rybczyk
Friend
November 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Peter Ertel
November 28, 2020
Dear Mick and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I know she fought hard to be with you.
Love, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Zakrzewski
Friend
