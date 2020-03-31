Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa DiDomizio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa DiDomizio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa DiDomizio Obituary
DiDomizio, Teresa
Teresa B. DiDomizio, 94, of Cromwell passed away on March 28, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born on October 13, 1925 and spent part of her childhood in Portland, Connecticut before settling in Cromwell. Her father, an immigrant from Cugnoli, Italy, saw the family through the Great Depression. After graduating from high school, Teresa moved to New York City to attend nursing school and later moved to Boston, Massachusetts, where she spent her career working as an IV therapist at New England Deaconess Hospital. She was a born nurse, and loved caring for people, particularly the elderly. She enjoyed skiing, travelling, playing cards, and her many beloved friends and family members. Teresa, also known as Tessie, Aunt Terri, or Zia Teresina, was known for her generosity of spirit and devotion to her family. After retirement, she moved back to Connecticut to be near them. She was predeceased by her parents, Carminantonio and Elizabeth (DiLorenzo) DiDomizio, and her brothers Ralph, Dominic, and Antonio DiDomizio, as well as her sister-in-law, Alice DiDomizio. She is survived by her nephews Mark, Michael, and Matthew DiDomizio, and her niece, Milva McDonald, as well as grandnieces and nephews Justine, Eric, Claire, Abigail, Christopher, Katie, Anthony, and Nicolas, and great-grandnephews and nieces Jackson, Conor, Wesley, Violette, and Olivia. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -