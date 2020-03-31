|
|
DiDomizio, Teresa
Teresa B. DiDomizio, 94, of Cromwell passed away on March 28, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born on October 13, 1925 and spent part of her childhood in Portland, Connecticut before settling in Cromwell. Her father, an immigrant from Cugnoli, Italy, saw the family through the Great Depression. After graduating from high school, Teresa moved to New York City to attend nursing school and later moved to Boston, Massachusetts, where she spent her career working as an IV therapist at New England Deaconess Hospital. She was a born nurse, and loved caring for people, particularly the elderly. She enjoyed skiing, travelling, playing cards, and her many beloved friends and family members. Teresa, also known as Tessie, Aunt Terri, or Zia Teresina, was known for her generosity of spirit and devotion to her family. After retirement, she moved back to Connecticut to be near them. She was predeceased by her parents, Carminantonio and Elizabeth (DiLorenzo) DiDomizio, and her brothers Ralph, Dominic, and Antonio DiDomizio, as well as her sister-in-law, Alice DiDomizio. She is survived by her nephews Mark, Michael, and Matthew DiDomizio, and her niece, Milva McDonald, as well as grandnieces and nephews Justine, Eric, Claire, Abigail, Christopher, Katie, Anthony, and Nicolas, and great-grandnephews and nieces Jackson, Conor, Wesley, Violette, and Olivia. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 1, 2020