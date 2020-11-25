Roman, Terri Lynn (Adomowicz)
Terri Lynn (Adamowicz) Roman, 40 passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20,2020 in Pennsylvania. Terri was born on August 27th, 1980 in Middletown, CT. She resided in East Hampton CT for most of her life .
The things that Terri loved were dancing, drawing, Disney, the beach, sunsets and looking at the stars. But the most important thing to Terri was her family.
Terri leaves behind her parents, Paul and Wendy (Whalen) Adamowicz, her two sons Austin Adamowicz and Dylan Hassan, her wonderful Gram Helen (Jellybean) Whalen, her loving grandparents, Henry and Sandra Adamowicz from Florida, and her husband R.J. Roman.
She also leaves many Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, and Uncles, including Aunt Donna Whalen, Linda Timmerman, and Mary and Uncle Tom Tremblay.
Terri will be united in heaven with her Grandfather, Robert Whalen, Grandmother, Joan Adamowicz and her Aunt Mary Whalen
and many others that are waiting for her with open arms.
Terri will be missed by many, but remembered and carried in our hearts forever.
Unfortunately, do to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral services will be private and no calling hours. A celebration of Terri's life will be scheduled at a later date.
We covet your prayers and love all of you. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.