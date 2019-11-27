|
Baran, Terry
Terry (Pelletier) Baran, 82, formerly of Meriden and Killingworth, wife of the late Howard A. Baran, Esq., died peacefully Saturday November 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Middletown. She was born in Auburn, ME, the daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Farrar) Pelletier. Terry was a registered nurse who worked at Middlesex Memorial Hospital, later becoming a psychiatric nurse specializing in counseling. She is survived by her children, Gail Good of Michigan, Lea Baran of Brooklyn, New York, and James Baran and his wife, Kim, of Meriden; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Russell, Dana, and Norman Pelletier. Calling hours are on Saturday (Nov. 30th) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sinai Temple, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 28, 2019