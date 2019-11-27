Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Terry Baran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Baran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Baran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Baran Obituary
Baran, Terry
Terry (Pelletier) Baran, 82, formerly of Meriden and Killingworth, wife of the late Howard A. Baran, Esq., died peacefully Saturday November 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Middletown. She was born in Auburn, ME, the daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Farrar) Pelletier. Terry was a registered nurse who worked at Middlesex Memorial Hospital, later becoming a psychiatric nurse specializing in counseling. She is survived by her children, Gail Good of Michigan, Lea Baran of Brooklyn, New York, and James Baran and his wife, Kim, of Meriden; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Russell, Dana, and Norman Pelletier. Calling hours are on Saturday (Nov. 30th) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sinai Temple, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -