Dyndiuk, Theodore
Theodore (Ted) Dyndiuk, 84, of Durham, husband of Karen (Chittenden) Dyndiuk for fifty-seven years, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Middletown, CT. Ted was born in Hartford, CT on June 11, 1935. He was the son of the late Alexander and Genevieve (Kaczynski) Dyndiuk.
Ted was a tool and die maker at the Lee Company in Westbrook, retiring after 33 years. Ted served in the Connecticut National Guard for twenty-one years and was a member of the Connecticut State Police Auxiliary. He was a member of the Fifth Connecticut Volunteer Army (a reenactment group) and was a lifetime member of the New Haven Raccoon Club. Ted enjoyed competitive shooting, clock and watch repair, sharing his stories, had a keen interest in history (particularly wars and world leaders), was an avid gardener and enjoyed visits with his family in Maine. Many people affectionately referred to him as "Teddy Bear."
Along with his wife, Theodore is survived by his mother-in-law, Jean Chittenden of Durham; two sisters-in-law, Julie Hunt and husband, Rick of Middletown and Anne Dyndiuk of Weatogue; two brothers-in-law, Tom Chittenden and Jay Chittenden, both of Durham and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Theodore was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Chittenden and two brothers, Alexander (Sonny) Dyndiuk and wife, Patricia and Chester (Chet) Dyndiuk.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Harbor Room at Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 111 Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theodore's memory may be made to New England Hemophilia Association, 347 Washington Street, #401, Dedham, MA 02026. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 8, 2020