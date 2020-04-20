|
Hahn, Theodore N.
Theodore Newton Hahn, from Middletown, Connecticut passed away at the age of 60 on April 16, 2020 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hartford to the late Henry R. and Barbara (Newton) Hahn. Ted grew up in Portland, Connecticut and attended Portland High School. He held a career as a professional painter for commercial and residential properties. He loved baseball and threw a wicked pitch as a right-handed south paw pitcher. He loved listening to rock and roll, going to concerts, and being with his friends and family.
Ted, one of six siblings, leaves behind his twin, Thomas M. Hahn; brother, Henry B. Hahn and wife Barbara Fuller; three sisters, Marilyn N. Hahn, Joan Earle Hahn and husband, Janet N. Lougée and husband Alan as well as a niece, Lauren N. Lougée and two nephews, Paul T. Lougée and Nolan B. Hahn, and many cousins.
Ted will be remembered for his generosity and kindness as a loving brother, fun uncle, and good friend who was deeply loved. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a future date. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 21, 2020