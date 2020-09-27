1/1
Theodore "Ted" Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thompson, Theodore "Ted"
Theodore T. "Ted" Thompson, of Jackson Hill Road, Middlefield, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was 76 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Middletown, CT. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He was retired from Connecticut Valley Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Agnes Thompson and his father Leonard J. Thompson. He leaves his two beloved daughters, Rachael Lior of Fairfield, CT and Sarah Thompson of Gales Ferry, CT and five beloved grandchildren Eric Young, Ethan, Lauren and Jesse Lior, and Phoebe Eldridge. He leaves three brothers, Peter Thompson of Colchester, Michael Thompson of East Haddam, and Leonard Thompson of Warren, ME.
Ted was an avid sportsman. He was a star quarterback for Woodrow Wilson High School. He played baseball, softball, hockey, golf and loved fishing and hunting along with boating in later years. He also enjoyed a diverse array of music genres but especially appreciated blues guitarist, Joe Bonamassa. He was very passionate about the New York Yankees and spent much time watching the games and also enjoyed those special occasions when he could attend them in person in the Bronx. He enjoyed taking Ethan to catch his first fish and he enjoyed having some laughs with Jesse at his home in Middlefield. He also enjoyed following Lauren's soccer games and loved talking to her about her season at school. One of his fondest memories most recently was taking his youngest granddaughter, Phoebe, to Walt Disney World.
Due to covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Ted's memory can be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 as Ted always loved animals and was very passionate about supporting animal rescue and adoption.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved