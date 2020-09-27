Thompson, Theodore "Ted"

Theodore T. "Ted" Thompson, of Jackson Hill Road, Middlefield, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was 76 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Middletown, CT. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He was retired from Connecticut Valley Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Agnes Thompson and his father Leonard J. Thompson. He leaves his two beloved daughters, Rachael Lior of Fairfield, CT and Sarah Thompson of Gales Ferry, CT and five beloved grandchildren Eric Young, Ethan, Lauren and Jesse Lior, and Phoebe Eldridge. He leaves three brothers, Peter Thompson of Colchester, Michael Thompson of East Haddam, and Leonard Thompson of Warren, ME.

Ted was an avid sportsman. He was a star quarterback for Woodrow Wilson High School. He played baseball, softball, hockey, golf and loved fishing and hunting along with boating in later years. He also enjoyed a diverse array of music genres but especially appreciated blues guitarist, Joe Bonamassa. He was very passionate about the New York Yankees and spent much time watching the games and also enjoyed those special occasions when he could attend them in person in the Bronx. He enjoyed taking Ethan to catch his first fish and he enjoyed having some laughs with Jesse at his home in Middlefield. He also enjoyed following Lauren's soccer games and loved talking to her about her season at school. One of his fondest memories most recently was taking his youngest granddaughter, Phoebe, to Walt Disney World.

Due to covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Ted's memory can be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 as Ted always loved animals and was very passionate about supporting animal rescue and adoption.



