Bienkowski, Theresa
Theresa "Terri" (Klick) Bienkowski, 61, Athol, MA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, beloved wife of Joseph Bienkowski passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2020. Terri is survived by her only daughter, Brianne "Bri" Kujawski. Service information and full obituary will be posted at a later date. Memorial donations are appreciated to The American Cancer Society
PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.