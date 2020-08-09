1/1
Theresa Bienkowski
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bienkowski, Theresa
Theresa "Terri" (Klick) Bienkowski, 61, Athol, MA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, beloved wife of Joseph Bienkowski passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2020. Terri is survived by her only daughter, Brianne "Bri" Kujawski. Service information and full obituary will be posted at a later date. Memorial donations are appreciated to The American Cancer Society PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
August 8, 2020
oh!!Terry I will always remember your loud laughing and you friendly personality! I have the pleasure to work with you at Lowe’s in Cromwell, with sympathy to all your family
Jay Cortes
Coworker
August 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joanne Perovic
Friend
August 8, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about this. Terri was always so update and energetic. It has hard to to feel good when around her. She will definitely be missed. My condolences to her husband and entire family.
Bruce Hellyer
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Bri, if you need anything at all please feel free to reach out to Scott & I.
Nicole DeMay
August 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Lori Rollason
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
We will always remember Aunt T & the good times we had with her! She is missed. RIP
Scott DeMay & Family
Family
August 8, 2020
I’ve known Terri for ever it seems . I remember a lot of memories in Hancock Fabrics with our kids “working”. I’ll be praying for the family ❣
Theresa & Richie Houghton
Friend
August 8, 2020
I worked p/t with Terri at Lowe's. She had a strong personality, a great smile and was eager to teach a "newbie". . I'm shocked at her passing. My sympathy to her daughter and family.
Elaine Maitz
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Such a wonderful person. A longtime friend from the neighborhood, Hubbard school, Wilson Mddle and High School and of course, the Rainbow Girls. My sincere condolences.
Cindy (Hall) Hendries
August 7, 2020
Terri was a lifelong friend. She was a wonderful person and she will be greatly missed. My condolences to her family. May loving memories sustain you.

Louise Klauzenberg
Friend
August 7, 2020
Terri was an awesome lady and a long time friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Love you T
Tina Battaline
Friend
August 7, 2020
Rest In Peace cuz. Who will keep the rest of us in line now. Love ya
Vickie Speck
Family
August 7, 2020
I am so very sorry to see this! Terri and I went to Hubbard School and Girl Scouts together. I enjoyed keeping in touch with her through Facebook. My sincere condolences to her family who she loved so much.
Faith Kachinsky Fraulino
Friend
August 7, 2020
I just saw you. I didn’t know you were sick. Rest easy my friend.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved