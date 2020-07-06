1/
Theresa Crouch
Crouch, Theresa
Theresa P. Crouch, 75 of Middletown wife of Rodger Crouch died on Sunday (July 5) at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on September 10, 1944 in Middletown daughter of the late Philip and Santina (Merlo) Coughlin. Theresa had been a life long resident of Middletown. A member of St. Pius X Church where she was a C.C.D. teacher for 31 years. "She was loved by one and all." Theresa is survived by her loving family 2 sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Susan Crouch of Middletown, Shaun and Amanda Labbadia Crouch of Middletown. A granddaughter Fiona who was the love of Theresa's life, also several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to St. Pius X church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, CT 06457.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
