Theresa "Terry" (Ingraham) Foreman, 79, of Higganum, wife of late Marvin Foreman, died Sunday January 19, 2020. Terry was born on July 18, 1940 in Middletown to Ernest and Viola (Waters) Ingraham. She and Marvin married on January 1, 1958 and started their family. They raised four sons, Marvin, David, Kevin, and James. Terry gave their sons enough freedom to be "boys," but whenever the boys came home battered and bruised, physically (perhaps from building go-karts without brakes) or emotionally, she was always there to patch them up for another go. If raising four sons wasn't enough, Terry went to work for Regional School District 17 after her sons were grown. She always had a soft spot in her heart for the kids who had less or struggled to fit in, and always offered a listening ear and a caring smile to anyone who needed it. Terry is survived by her sons, Marvin and his wife Lisa of East Hampton, Kevin and his wife Shelly of Killingworth, and James and his wife Holly of Higganum; four grandchildren, David, Michael, Ashley, and Adrianna; and four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ava, Liam, and Jaxxon. She was predeceased by her husband Marvin L. Foreman and son David H. Foreman. Terry will be remembered by her family and friends for the kind, caring, generous, and strong woman that she was. She will also be remembered for her love of knitting, afternoon tea, Guiding Light, and the unconditional love she showed her family and friends, who were everything to her. Terry will be missed by many and is loved more than she could ever know. The family is grateful for all of the help received from family and friends and a special thanks to Terry's lifelong friends, June Caso-Hunt, Joyce Genevesio and Ethel Battaglia-Thompson, and her dear friend and cousin, Richard Waters. A celebration of Terry's life will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. James Episcopal Church Parish Center, 501 Killingworth Road, Higganum. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Middlesex Hospital Homecare - Hospice and Palliative Care at 28 Crescent Street, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
