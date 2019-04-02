Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Theresa Kauczka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Kauczka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Terry" Kauczka


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa "Terry" Kauczka Obituary
Kauczka, Theresa "Terry"
Theresa H. Kauczka, "Terry", 92, passed away early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at Wadsworth Glenn in Middletown. Born in Pennsylvania she was the daughter of Andrew and Sophie Soltis Novak. Prior to her marriage and moving to Connecticut, she attended St. Hedwig's Catholic School in Pennsylvania. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and also worked at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. After retiring in the early eighties, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering at the Middlefield Senior Center. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester "Slim" Kauczka; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Herrmann Kauczka; brother, Daniel Novak and a sister Louise Kovalchik. She is survived by a brother, Andrew "Andy" Novak, Jr. of Edwardsville, PA; a son, Daniel Kauczka of East Hampton, CT; a daughter, Barbara M. West of Grant, MI; three granddaughters and their spouses, Melissa and Joe McIntyre of Kent City, MI, Teresa and Scott Craig of Meriden, CT and Faith and Steven Vedder of Metter, GA; 6 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now