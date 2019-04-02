Kauczka, Theresa "Terry"

Theresa H. Kauczka, "Terry", 92, passed away early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at Wadsworth Glenn in Middletown. Born in Pennsylvania she was the daughter of Andrew and Sophie Soltis Novak. Prior to her marriage and moving to Connecticut, she attended St. Hedwig's Catholic School in Pennsylvania. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and also worked at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. After retiring in the early eighties, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering at the Middlefield Senior Center. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester "Slim" Kauczka; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Herrmann Kauczka; brother, Daniel Novak and a sister Louise Kovalchik. She is survived by a brother, Andrew "Andy" Novak, Jr. of Edwardsville, PA; a son, Daniel Kauczka of East Hampton, CT; a daughter, Barbara M. West of Grant, MI; three granddaughters and their spouses, Melissa and Joe McIntyre of Kent City, MI, Teresa and Scott Craig of Meriden, CT and Faith and Steven Vedder of Metter, GA; 6 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 2, 2019