LaMalfa, Theresa
Theresa (Bankowski) LaMalfa, 77, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a strong and courageous, twelve-year battle, with cancer. Theresa was born on January 2, 1943 the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Kapinos) Bankowski. She was a beloved wife of the late Anthony LaMalfa, and devoted mother and mother-in-law to Anthony and Patricia LaMalfa, Ann Marie Landers, John and Hillary LaMalfa, and Michael and Lorraine LaMalfa, all of Portland. Grandma (Babci) also leaves her twelve grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife Catherine, Adina Baldarelli and her husband Michael, Marissa and Sean LaMalfa, Brittany and Ryan Landers, McKenzie and Samuel LaMalfa, Michael, Mya, Kayla and Joseph LaMalfa. As well as her sisters-in-law Josephine Bankowski, Mary Bankowski and brother-in-law Stanley Radziewicz. She also leaves behind her several nieces and nephews and her childhood friend AnnaMay Gustafson. Theresa joins her brothers Frank, Joseph and Andrew Bankowski and her sister Ann Radziewicz. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown Connecticut. Prior to her retirement, Terry was the office manager at the dental practice of Dr. Edward Drysgula for many years. She also was a dedicated parishioner of Saint Mary's Church in Portland. She spent endless hours teaching her grandchildren to make the perfect pierogi making sure they didn't miss any corners. Terry and her closest friends would enjoy their time at the slots and drinking black russians. Theresa's family will miss her endless phone calls and her open home. Funeral services are private. Burial at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown will be held at noon on Thursday (Sept. 10th). There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospice, Middlesex Health, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com