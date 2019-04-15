Owens, Theresa

EAST HAMPTON- Theresa "Terri" Owens, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1946 to the late Robert and Ann "Bunny" (Barteaux) Gesner.

Terri raised 7 children; they were her everything and they will miss her greatly. Mommy, We all love you so much! Thank you for always giving us your time, compassion and most of all your love each and every day. You raised seven children on your own. We are all grateful for all the wonderful things you taught us throughout the years. Even though, you just left us, you are dearly missed. We all understand that it was time for you to get some rest and meet up with your mom, dad, Pop, Grammy, Uncle, Lee and John. Every day you will be remembered by all of us in our hearts, minds and prayers. Until we meet again, we all love you so much Mom.

Terri sadly leaves behind her children, Beth Espositi and her husband Gerald of TN, Richard Donnelly, Jr. of Meriden, Robin Greco of East Hampton, William Donnelly and wife Jolie of Marlborough, David Owens and wife Susan of Terryville, Kristy Patton of New Britain and Kevin Owens and wife Melissa of Portland; special niece Courtney Schatzman of Middletown; her brother Bobby Gesner and sister Sue Miller both of FL; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents Robert and Bunny, Theresa was predeceased by her brothers Leon Gesner and John Gesner.

Visitation with Theresa's family will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 So. Main St. Colchester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to a .