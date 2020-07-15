1/1
Theresa P. Crouch
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Theresa P. Crouch, loving wife of Roger Crouch, devoted mother to Michael (Susan) and Shaun (Amanda) and beloved grandmother (Ya Ya) to her one and only granddaughter Fiona. Born on September 10, 1944 in Middletown to the late Philip and Santina (Merlo) Coughlin. Theresa had been a lifelong resident of Middletown and a faithful member of St. Pius Church where she taught C.C.D for 31 years. She loved St. Pius Church and it's there where she had formed so many friendships that she cherished. Theresa was known by many and loved by all. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She would drop everything to run to a loved ones side when they needed her. Whether it was to care for a child, bring them a meal or to hold their hand through troubled times. She was there. She cried along side many during their losses and prayed constantly for their peace and comfort. Always hoping for a miracle and there were many. Not only was she there during the hard times but she was also there for the joyous times, too. She loved celebrating with her friends and family. Whether it was a birthday, graduation, communion, it didn't matter she wanted to be there. Always the sparkle in the room with the most welcoming smile, dancing her heart out to Kool & The Gang or Chicago. Theresa's heart was dancing the day she found out she was to become a grandmother. She was so filled with happiness she couldn't help but tell everyone, even strangers on the street. She beamed with pride the day her granddaughter Fiona was born. She showered her with love and affection beyond measure. They could be found dancing in the kitchen singing silly songs or sitting on the floor playing dolls. Theresa was the epitome of what a grandmother (or Ya Ya as Fiona called her) should be. She was a constant source of unconditional love who taught Fiona so much about compassion and understanding. Not a day went by without Theresa asking about Fiona or Fiona asking about her Ya Ya. Theresa was so much to so many people and words cannot, will not, ever explain the imprint she left on our lives. If you were blessed to call Theresa your wife, mom, Ya Ya, auntie, or friend then know how very truly loved you were by her. You meant the absolute world to her. Until we meet again. We will miss you everyday Clearwater. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
29 entries
July 12, 2020
Dear Crouch Family,
My heartfelt sympathy to all of you.
Theresa was such a special person. She had a genuine love for others, and her love of being a grandmother was overflowing! As grandmothers, we would laugh together and talk about our grandkids. She could talk up a storm about her Fiona! I will miss her joyful spirit and her fun-loving humor.
You were blessed to have her. Hold on to your precious memories. May they bring you peace and comfort.


Keavy Peterson
Friend
July 10, 2020
To my brother, Roger and nephews Michael and Shaun and their wives.
Im so sorry for your loss. I have great memories of being at your home for Thanksgiving and Christmas many other occasions and I will always be grateful that your Mom and Dad were fantastic Godparents to my son.
She will be missed very much.
Love you all and you are in my prayers! ❤❤❤
Lisa Dixon
Family
July 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Crouch family. I grew up with Theresa on Center Street and have a lot of fond memories. I can remember her and my cousin Linda eating all my mothers meatballs from her homemade sauce every time she made it. Sometimes after church we would reminisce about the good old days back then. Heaven truly received an angel. Rest In Peace my friend
Doreen Rosano Moan
Friend
July 9, 2020
You where the best mom in the world to me and the best grandmother to Fiona you where her one and only and she will never foget you the one the only the best grandmother ever we will miss u so much love you mom
Shaun
Son
July 9, 2020
To the entire Crouch family, we have all lost a great friend ! We had so much fun years ago and those memories will help ease the pain of loosing her today.
Beth and Dennis Rau
Friend
July 8, 2020


Roger, Michael and Shawn, We are so sorry to hear of your loss! We will always remember Theresa with fond memories. Our sincere condolences to you and all those who loved her. She will be missed by many. May she RIP❣
Sandy and Vic Baik
Sandy Baik
Friend
July 8, 2020
We were neighbors and friends for over 30 years on Nejako Drive! So many happy times, laughs, and children growing up together....couldn't ask for a better life! THEN, the flooding of Nejako....can still picture Theresa sprinkling the Holy Water in the driveway to help stop the rain!! We moved to Florida in 1999, but remained in contact with Theresa, Roger, Michael and Shaun, calling and stopping on return trips to Ct. Our love and prayers for all the Crouch family.
Diane and Don Donahue
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
To the Crouch family, Im saddened to hear of the passing of Theresa, she was always so sweet and kind. I will miss running into her at the store where she always spoke so proudly about all of her family. May you all find comfort at this very difficult time , she will be deeply missed. Donna (Rame) Zanelli
Donna Zanelli
Friend
July 8, 2020
Roger, Michael, Shawn and family.... my deepest sympathies for you all. So many great times and happy silly memories over the many years of my life with Mrs. Crouch..... loved Bunco nights when it was at our house, the big Nejako tag sales, hanging out with the neighborhood crew together xoxo well miss her smile & spunky spirit.
Heidi Niemczyk
Friend
July 8, 2020
Mrs. Crouch was such a wonderful lady. I had the most amazing memories growing up next to her. We would run back and forth from house to house. She was so welcoming and was like another mom to all of us. She was so caring and thoughtful and always wanted the best for everyone. I was so lucky to have known her and spent so many years with her She was truly a special person and will be missed by everyone. I Love you Mrs. Crouch!
My thoughts and prayers are with you Mr. Crouch, Michael and Shawn and your family during this very difficult time. I love you all.
Joann Schweizer
Friend
July 8, 2020
Roger, Michael and Shaun, Theresa was fun loving, kind, generous and all around beautiful woman. Always the person who made a get together a memorable occasion. She will leave a void in lives
of many. Rest in Peace and eternal happiness.
Sandy and John Niemczyk
Friend
July 8, 2020
Shaun, Amanda and Fiona, We are so sorry to hear of Theresa passing. We will keep you all in our prayers. Gods blessings
Uncle John & Aunt Dianne
John & Dianne Labbadia
Family
July 8, 2020
When I think of Theresa, I picture her laughing.....she had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with her presence!
Judi O'Brien Durham
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Dear Crouch Family,
My condolences on the passing of Theresa. I met her once and saw the love she had for Fiona and family. It was such a joy to see.
May your many happy memories of Theresa help to sustain you at this most difficult time.
Stacey
Friend
July 7, 2020
Mrs. Crouch was always such a sweet lady! I will always remember how she helped me through my Confirmation as my sponsor. Much love to the Crouch family!!
Christine Nelsob
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
I want to extend my deepest sympathy to Theresas family. I was her friend at daily Mass at St. Pius, and through our years teaching CCD. She was always sharing her kind thoughts and laughter. Her love of her family was so evident. May your many memories bring you comfort.
Rosemary Shea
Friend
Rosemary Shea
Friend
July 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Theresa's passing. We were related through our Moms and knew each each other for all of our lives. Her loss is devastating and she'll be truly missed by al who knew and loved her. I'm extending my deepest sympathy, prayers and caring to her family and friends and may beautiful memories of Theresa stay in your hearts and thoughts always.
Sincerely,
Johanna (Turro) Kerr
Middletown, CT
Johanna Kerr
Friend
July 7, 2020
am so very sorry to read about the passing of Theresa. She worked with my mom( also named Theresa) at Mercy High School where they became such good friends. My mom had wonderful memories of Theresa! She was such a great person and will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Pat Bereski
Friend
July 7, 2020
To Roger and family,
I am so sorry for your loss of Theresa. She was definitely a caregiver most of her life. She adored you all especially her granddaughter, Fiona. I would take walks with my granddaughters and she loved just seeing them and then they would stop on Halloween--all 7 of them!!! I find that memories put a smile on your face!!!
Gail Melluzzo
Friend
July 7, 2020
Mr. Crouch, Mike and Sean, it is with deep sadness that I have write this note. Quite simply, your wife/mom was a the ray of sunshine in our neighborhood. Her kindness and generosity was something to behold and she was a very important part of my family and our time on Nejako drive. Words may not be able to ease your pain however I hope the memory of her and the woman she was is some consolation. She was always there for my family and particularly my mom and she will always hold a special place in my heart.

My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family during this difficult time.

Rick
Rick Pattavina
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Mr. Crouch, Mike and Sean, It is with deep sadness that I send this note. Your wife/mom was quite simply the light of our neighborhood growing up. I remember her caring and loving way and the way she always made my family and my kids feel welcomed. She will always hold a very special place in my heart. I hope you can find some comfort in knowing the kind of woman she was and the impact she had on the people fortunate enough to know her. Thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying time.
Rick Pattavina
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
'm so sorry to read about Theresa's passing. Although it's been many years since I've seen her, I'll always remember her kindness. My condolences to Rodger and family.
Susan Cashman Lavoie
July 7, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Theresas passing. Such an amazing beautiful lady always willing to help everyone. Sending prayers and hugs to Roger, Mike, and Shawn. May God help you through this difficult time.
Jen Hobart
Friend
July 6, 2020
Theresa was a dear friend. We enjoyed her laughter, funny stories and loving friendship. She will be missed. Our angel in heaven. With sympathy and prayers,. Marie and Ann
Ann and Marie
Friend
July 6, 2020
Theresa was a nice lady I always called her mother Theresa and she will smile when I say it to her. RIP Theresa angel is in heaven.
Robert Rau
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Theresa was a wonderful person we loved her so much. Ill miss you zoogoo
Nancy Hornok Ward
Friend
July 6, 2020
Loved Theresa I knew her as Zulu.. so much full of fun and life.. she will be missed by many
Larry Kowalski
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Theresas passing. I will never forget our trip to Florida. She was such a sweet person and will be missed. She is now reunited with my grandparents. Sending much love
Melissa
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Theresa was such a kind person and was a great friend to my mom Theresa Bednarz, now they are together again. May God bless you -
Carol Baranowski
Carol Baranowski
Friend
