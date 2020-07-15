Crouch, Theresa P.

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Theresa P. Crouch, loving wife of Roger Crouch, devoted mother to Michael (Susan) and Shaun (Amanda) and beloved grandmother (Ya Ya) to her one and only granddaughter Fiona. Born on September 10, 1944 in Middletown to the late Philip and Santina (Merlo) Coughlin. Theresa had been a lifelong resident of Middletown and a faithful member of St. Pius Church where she taught C.C.D for 31 years. She loved St. Pius Church and it's there where she had formed so many friendships that she cherished. Theresa was known by many and loved by all. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She would drop everything to run to a loved ones side when they needed her. Whether it was to care for a child, bring them a meal or to hold their hand through troubled times. She was there. She cried along side many during their losses and prayed constantly for their peace and comfort. Always hoping for a miracle and there were many. Not only was she there during the hard times but she was also there for the joyous times, too. She loved celebrating with her friends and family. Whether it was a birthday, graduation, communion, it didn't matter she wanted to be there. Always the sparkle in the room with the most welcoming smile, dancing her heart out to Kool & The Gang or Chicago. Theresa's heart was dancing the day she found out she was to become a grandmother. She was so filled with happiness she couldn't help but tell everyone, even strangers on the street. She beamed with pride the day her granddaughter Fiona was born. She showered her with love and affection beyond measure. They could be found dancing in the kitchen singing silly songs or sitting on the floor playing dolls. Theresa was the epitome of what a grandmother (or Ya Ya as Fiona called her) should be. She was a constant source of unconditional love who taught Fiona so much about compassion and understanding. Not a day went by without Theresa asking about Fiona or Fiona asking about her Ya Ya. Theresa was so much to so many people and words cannot, will not, ever explain the imprint she left on our lives. If you were blessed to call Theresa your wife, mom, Ya Ya, auntie, or friend then know how very truly loved you were by her. You meant the absolute world to her. Until we meet again. We will miss you everyday Clearwater. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



