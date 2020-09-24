Zadroga/Holloman, Theresa

Theresa Zadroga/Holloman (69) passed away on Sept. 22nd, 2020 in Warner Robins, GA. Theresa retired form Middlesex Hospital. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Larry Holloman and her brother Stephen La Bella. She is survived by her mother Bettye La Bella/Cuper of Middletown, her brother Richard La Bella of Middletown, her sister Joy La Bella of Warner Robins, GA.

Theresa leaves behind her son Steven La Bella of Middletown and her daughter Tonya Kaloski of Warner Robins, GA as well as a niece Mylene Wynn of Middletown and a nephew Michael Grant of Portland.

Theresa also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Asia Virella of Middletown, Alexis La Bella of Middletown, Tai Herring of North Carolina, Dashawn Herring, Jaeden Herring, Amyah Herring, Jayceon Lowe all of Warner Robins, GA. Theresa also had eight great-grandchildren. Theresa will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown, CT on Sept. 30th, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



