Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Thomas Parrett
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Middletown, IL
Thomas A. Parrett Obituary
Parrett, Thomas A.
Thomas A. Parrett, 80, of Middletown, beloved husband of Jeanette (Catalano) Parrett of Middletown, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
He was born in New Haven, the son of the late Frank J. and Catherine (Fuggi) Parrett. Prior to his retirement, Tom was an operating engineer for Union Local 478. Tom loved to refurbish vacuums, refinish furniture and detailing cars. He will be remembered as an avid pool player with afternoons spent at the Middletown Senior Center, his enjoyment of cooking especially his spaghetti sauce, and time with his dog, Cici. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Thomas Parrett, Jr. and Jamie Parrett, both of Middletown; brothers, Robert (Anita) Parrett, Joseph (Ellen) Parrett, all of East Haven, Charles (Betty) Parrett and Edward (Carmel) Parrett, all of Branford; sister, Dolores Brandi of Dalton, MA; three grandchildren, Lauren, Thomas, Abigail; sister-in-law, Judith Catalano; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Parrett; and sisters, Judith Fanelli and Sandra Quarequio. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Mar. 18th) 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Sebastian Cemetery. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
