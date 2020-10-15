Chamis Jr., Thomas
Thomas Chamis, Jr., 94, of Middletown, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Northbridge Healthcare in Bridgeport. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mildred (Greenwood) Chamis.
Thomas lived in Middletown most of his life and was a member of First Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army in World War II. He was employed at North & Judd for nineteen years and prior to those ten years at E.I.S. Thomas was an upstanding citizen and all around good guy.
Thomas is survived by two brothers, William Chamis of Manchester and Ronald Chamis of Tequesta, FL; four sisters, Grace Cwikla of Farmington, Mildred Chamis of Port St. Lucie, FL, Elaine Parachini of Silver Spring, MD and Diane Milardo of Port St. Lucie, FL; two special cousins, Helen Cwikla of Enfield and Christopher Chamis of Middletown and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Thomas was predeceased by three brothers, Jack Chamis, Raymond Chamis and Robert Chamis and a sister, Dorothy LaBella.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
