Hutton, Jr., Thomas E.

Thomas E. Hutton, Jr., 78, born May 7, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Patricia (Gianakos), his three children, Lizz Milardo, and her husband Ted; his son, Thomas Hutton and his wife, Raquel; and his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Todd. Tom was so loved by all his grandchildren, Jena, Daniel, Christopher, TJ, Meghan, Gabriel and Christian, and his grandpups - Harlow, Hank, Eli, Murphy and Azi.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nora Ward Hutton and Thomas E. Hutton, Sr. and his first cousin, Francis Patnaude, who was raised by Tom's parents and was like a brother to him.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Middletown and graduated from Vinal Technical High School in 1960. He was a toolmaker by trade. He held various positions in that industry, eventually becoming assistant general manager of Gross-ite Industries. He then went on to owning Hutton's Capricorn Florist with his wife for many years. He also served as Deputy Sheriff of Middlesex County. Tom's favorite job, though, was being Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Labor under two Governors, working along side his close friend, Commissioner Shaun Cashman.

He was very active in his community and a dedicated public servant. He was a member of the Middletown Republican Town Committee for over 30 years, appointed Registrar of Voters, elected member of the Common Council, and served as Administrative Assistant to former Mayor, Sebastian Garafalo. He also served on several boards and commissions. His greatest asset was his ability to treat both sides of the aisle fairly, no matter one's party affiliation. He believed in doing the right thing, period.

Tom was a member of the Parish Council and Board of Education for St. John's Church and School in Middletown. He was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus, a volunteer fire fighter, Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the local Elks, and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Wesleyan Hills.

Tom and Pat stayed close with their high school crew and Pat is so thankful for that, especially now. In his retirement, he enjoyed his morning coffee talking politics and solving the world's problems with Tony and the gang.

He lived by the motto: You're word is your bond. His family lives by it. Rest in Peace, Daddy.

The Hutton family thanks the doctors and nurses at St. Francis Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at , or to ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown, CT. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church at 11:00 a.m. at 79 South Main St., Middletown, CT on Friday, May 23 with Christian burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, 156 Spring St., Middletown. Published in Middletown Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary