Brennan Jr, Thomas F.

Thomas F. Brennan, Jr., 75, of Haddam passed away on Saturday, September 19th in Middletown. Born on March 10, 1945, in Middletown, son of the late Thomas F. and Adele (Ziel) Brennan, Sr. Thomas was a 1963 graduate of Middletown High School. He enjoyed cooking for his family. He was a former employee of Malloves Jewelers, Valley Oil Co., and Judge Chambers Restaurant and Bar. Thomas is survived by two sisters Dale King-Woitowitz and brother-in-law John of East Hampton, Jeannette Fox and brother-in-law Chris of Haddam. also two nephews and six nieces, several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews. He was predeceased by a niece, Nicole. Funeral services will be private. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



