Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kotch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Kotch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Kotch Obituary
Kotch, Thomas F.
Thomas F. Kotch, a longtime Middletown resident, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Elmira, New York, on September 3, 1921. In many ways, Tom was a quintessential representative of what Tom Brokaw called the "Greatest Generation". An 8th Army Air Corps navigator during the war, he returned to start a family and became a skilled machinist, helping to build today's America.
In addition to being an accomplished accordionist, Tom was an avid outdoorsman and gun enthusiast, who loved hunting deer with his brothers; fishing, even ice-fishing, with or without company; boating on the Connecticut River; and gardening in his own backyard. A marvel to all who knew him in his later years, he chopped his own firewood well into his 90's.
Tom was also a gifted, if not taciturn, storyteller who enjoyed relaying anecdotes about his early life. He reminisced often about his early years, his scrounging for coal in abandoned mines, and building several national parks in Virginia and neighboring states while in the depression era Civilian Conservation Core. He became a New York Yankees fan in the late 1930's and had a wonderful breadth of knowledge about a wide variety of topics. Tom would often offer sound advice on how to solve all types of problems. He was an empathetic and patient man who was well respected and loved by his family.
Although he struggled with diabeties most of his adult life, his devoted wife, Esther Kotch, provided him with a closely monitored diet that allowed him to avoid any medications.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Kotch Jr., and daughter, Elaine; and stepson, Michael Shingleton. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Esther Kotch, his stepson William Shingleton, stepdaughters Denise Del Busto and Debbie Fusco; and 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements with the D'Angelo Funeral Home will be limited to immediate family because of the virus. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the veterans' .
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -