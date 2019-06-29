Bride, Rev. Thomas R.

Reverend Monsignor Thomas R. Bride, PA, KCHS, of the Diocese of Norwich, was called to eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Monsignor Bride faithfully served the parishioners of the Diocese in various capacities during his 52 years as a priest. Positions of note include: Director of Vocations for 34 years; Vicar General for 21 Years; Pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Quaker Hill and Pastor of Christ the King Church, Old Lyme.

Ordained May 4, 1967 by the Most Reverend Vincent J. Hines at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich, he would be appointed a Prelate of Honor by Pope Saint John Paul II with the title of Monsignor on June 29, 1985, Protonotary Apostolic by Pope Saint John Paul II, December 11, 1991, installed as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre by the late John Cardinal O'Connor in 1999 and installed as Knight Commander of the Holy Sepulchre, by the late Edward Cardinal Egan in 2004.

Monsignor Bride was born in Middletown, Connecticut on February 23, 1940, the son of the late Mrs. Frances (Seraphin) Bride and the late Thomas R. Bride. A graduate of Middletown High School, he studied for the priesthood at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield and St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY.

Monsignor Bride is survived by his sister, Faine Gauthier (William), his brother Peter Bride (Lynn), as well as his nephews and nieces, Christopher (Kathleen), Timothy, Ellen (Peter), Kate (Eric) and Thomas (Jed), grandnieces and nephews Daniel, Madeleine, Matthew, Brigid, Coleen, Therese, Kieran, numerous cousins, especially Jane Seraphin, extended family, friends, his brother priests and fellow religious.

The Vigil for the Deceased with Reception at the Church will take place on Sunday, June 30th at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme at 3 p.m. Following that Ceremony, Monsignor Bride's body will lie in state until 7 p.m. at which time a Parish Mass will be celebrated for his repose.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. also at Christ the King Church by the Most Reverend Michael R. Cote, D.D. Bishop of Norwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vocations, c/o The Chancery, 201 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home 84 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320 has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in Middletown Press on July 1, 2019