Garbedian, Thomas R.
THOMAS GARBEDIAN - CT State Police Captain (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 64 with his family by his side. Tom is sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughters Ashley, Amy and Kristen, grandchildren James, Brodie and Charleigh, his two brothers Billy Garbedian (Karen) of Holbrook, NY, Michael Garbedian of Port St. Lucie, FL and sister Maureen Schubert (Bob) of Smithtown, NY, two gentleman who were like sons, Brad Deveran and Bruce Swanson, extended family, many friends, and former Connecticut State Police colleagues. Tom was born September 10, 1955 in Glen Cove, Long Island, to the late Charles Thomas Garbedian and Anna May Marie (Williams) Garbedian. He graduated from Sachem High School in 1973, and went on to CW Post College where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in 1977. Tom married his beautiful bride, Nancy (Anderson) on July 5, 1981, moved to Texas where he was a Houston Police Officer for eight years and then moved to Cromwell, CT where they raised their family. Tom graduated number one in the 95th training class of the CT State Police Academy in 1986 and was assigned to Troop F in Westbrook. He would later serve at Troops H, Troop W (Commanding Officer), and Troop I (Commanding Officer). Tom was a member of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force in 1998, served as the SCCCTF Commanding Officer where he was promoted to Captain in 2004, acted as Deputy Fire Marshall in 2007, ran security detail at Rentschler Field UConn football games and was the Commanding Officer of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, where he retired in 2016. Tom formed many close relationships with the men and women he commanded and served with in the Connecticut State Police. The outpouring of condolences at this time is a testimony to the numerous people Tom impacted during his life with his dedication, strong character, and inspirational leadership. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell with the following mandates to be adhered to due to COVID 19, masks and six feet social distancing is required, in addition, keeping visiting to a minimum in consideration of the restricted amount of people allowed in the funeral home at one time. A graveside service will be held on July 16th at 10:00 a.m. in the Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Road in Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 or CT Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 815, Glastonbury, CT 06033-0815. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.