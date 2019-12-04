|
Knight, Thomas W.
Thomas W. Knight, 81, of Middlefield, husband of the late Goldie (Babcock) Knight, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Meriden, son of William T. and Elizabeth (Hart) Knight. Tom is survived by his son, Raymond Knight of Austria, daughters, Joanne Weisenberger of Middlefield, Patricia Knight of Middlefield, Peggie Knight-Lentini and her husband Stanley of Wallingford, Barbara Knight-Rushford and her husband Ken of Middletown, sister, June Godburn of Middlefield, brother, Lawrence Knight of GA, half-brothers, Richard Knight of Berlin, Paul Knight and Lucille of Middletown, William Knight and Jennifer of Rocky Hill, and James Knight and Ania of Rocky Hill, step-children, Jason Karhu, Tysen Karhu and Chaundra Karhu, his seven grandchildren, Melissa, Krystle, Jessica, Kelly, Ashley, Kenneth, and Brenden, six great-grandchildren and his angel on earth, his beloved cat, Eba. Tom retired after twenty-three years as a shop supervisor at H & B Tool in South Windsor in 2003. He was the commander of the Portland for 20 years, he was also a longtime member of the Moose, Eagles, K Club and PBA of Meriden. Tom will be remembered for his love of the nicknames he gave to people and sports. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the K Club, 168 Main St., Rockfall, immediately following the service on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at Miner Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the or . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
