McCarthy , Timothy Michael

Timothy Michael McCarthy, 82 years old of Wheeler Hill Rd., Durham, CT passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday (October 25th). He grew up in MIddletown, CT and graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1956, then joined the United Air Force afterwards. He met his wife of 54 years, Priscilla Hannon McCarthy, on a blind date and they moved to Durham in 1961 to raise their family. He had a tremendously strong work ethic as a long haul truck driver for decades, and just retired less than 10 years ago. He was a die hard hockey fan and was often seen around town with his Bernese Mountain dog Mikey. Tim his survived by his sister Kennetha McCarthy and her spouse Charlie O'Hara, nephew David Strang, and niece Amie McCarthy. Also, his five children: Kevin McCarthy and his wife Kathryn, Laurie McCarthy and her partner Gary, Patricia Herrington and her husband Darryl, Brian McCarthy and his longtime friend Sue, and Kathleen McCarthy. He also has nine grandchildren Grai and Ash Bluez, Aaron Gower, Sarah and Hannah Goulis, Gage and Olivia Herrington, Maria and Isabella Gioco and great- grandson D J Bell Jr. He was predeceased many years ago by his parents Kenneth and Ethel McCarthy, his brother Donald, his sister Maureen and in 2015 by his wife Priscilla. A private graveside Christian burial service was held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Saint John's cemetery in Middletown, CT. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown was in charge of arrangements.



