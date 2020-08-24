1/1
Titus Wynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Titus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wynn, Titus
Titus (Tite) Wynn, age 62, of Middletown, CT, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on August 21, 2020. He was born in Edenton, NC on August 19, 1958 to Joseph and the late Annie Bell Wynn. Titus will be remembered for his kind and loving heart. He leaves to mourn his passing Renee Ratliff-Hunt, a beloved friend of 13 years. He is survived by four brothers and two sisters; Joseph of Meriden, CT, Carlton, Mitchell (Michael), and George of Edenton, NC, Shirley Schoolfield of Hertford, NC and Paula Wynn of Edenton, NC as well as a host of family members and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved