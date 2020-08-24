Titus Wynn

Wynn, Titus

Titus (Tite) Wynn, age 62, of Middletown, CT, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on August 21, 2020. He was born in Edenton, NC on August 19, 1958 to Joseph and the late Annie Bell Wynn. Titus will be remembered for his kind and loving heart. He leaves to mourn his passing Renee Ratliff-Hunt, a beloved friend of 13 years. He is survived by four brothers and two sisters; Joseph of Meriden, CT, Carlton, Mitchell (Michael), and George of Edenton, NC, Shirley Schoolfield of Hertford, NC and Paula Wynn of Edenton, NC as well as a host of family members and friends.



