|
|
Hubbard, Todd A.
Todd A. Hubbard, 55, of Higganum, beloved husband of Elita (Velasquez) Hubbard, died March 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Lee Roy and Linda (Anderson) Hubbard. Todd was a veteran serving with the US Army. He was currently employed as a carpenter with Carpenters Local Union 326. Todd is survived by his wife, Elita, son, Aidan Hubbard of Higganum, daughter, Alejandra "Ally" Hubbard of Higganum, and a sister, Melissa Hubbard-Voket of Waterbury. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Matthew Hubbard. A man remembered largely by his sense of humor and thunderous laugh eclipsed only by his genuine smile stretching ear to ear. A loving father, husband, brother and friend of many. A hardworking family man who made it his duty to light up a room. Rest easy Todd. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to 186 McTigh Rd., Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 9, 2020