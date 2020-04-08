Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Todd Hubbard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd A. Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd A. Hubbard Obituary
Hubbard, Todd A.
Todd A. Hubbard, 55, of Higganum, beloved husband of Elita (Velasquez) Hubbard, died March 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Lee Roy and Linda (Anderson) Hubbard. Todd was a veteran serving with the US Army. He was currently employed as a carpenter with Carpenters Local Union 326. Todd is survived by his wife, Elita, son, Aidan Hubbard of Higganum, daughter, Alejandra "Ally" Hubbard of Higganum, and a sister, Melissa Hubbard-Voket of Waterbury. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Matthew Hubbard. A man remembered largely by his sense of humor and thunderous laugh eclipsed only by his genuine smile stretching ear to ear. A loving father, husband, brother and friend of many. A hardworking family man who made it his duty to light up a room. Rest easy Todd. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to 186 McTigh Rd., Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -