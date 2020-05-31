Travis J. Spada
Travis John Spada, age 49, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 peacefully with his family. He was born July 26, 1971 in Middletown, CT to Susan Hull Filanda and John Spada. Travis was employed at Prestige Auto Cars, New Britain, CT. He attended HK Schools and Xavier High School. He was an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees. Travis is survived by his parents Susan Hull Filanda of Higganum, John Spada of New Mexico, sister Stephanie Gagliardi, brother-in-law Frank Gigaliardi of Chester, son Nicholas Spada of Higganum, grandmother Rose Hull and many aunts, uncles, and cousins and fianceé, Erin Viens. He was predeceased by Francis Hull grandfather, Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Varricchio, great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Spada grandparents and beloved pit bull Rocco. May his smile and laughter live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. A very special thanks to MidState Medical, Meriden, CT employees of the ICU. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice A private graveside service will be held due to social restrictions. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 31, 2020.
