Pajer, Valentine
Valentine Frederick Pajer passed away on Friday morning, September 20th after a long illness. Skip, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 17, 1931. A graduate of Ridgewood High School, Skip was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Skip enjoyed a lengthy career as an accountant and Business Manager in the State of Connecticut. An avid fan of model trains and military history, he also played the piano, loved reading, and watching classic movies. Skip was in his element when immersing himself in these hobbies.
Skip, and his wife of 69 years, Theresa (Terry) Pajer, loved to dance. Other dancers would make way for them when they would glide across the floor, lost in the music and each other. With 7 children, 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, family was the center of everything Skip and Terry did. Family is truly the legacy for Papa Skip and Grandma Terry.
Skip is survived by his loving wife, Terry, a sister, Virginia Smith (husband, Al Smith) and a brother, Robert Pajer. He has 4 daughters: Dr. Kathleen Pajer (husband, Dr. William Gardner), Dr. Joanne Starr (husband, Mike), Dot Benham (husband, Bing), Mary Duba (husband, Tom) and 3 sons, Valentine (wife, Terri), Joseph (wife, Debbie) and Gerard Pajer. Donations can be made to the Women In Military Service For America Memorial at https://www.womensmemorial.org/ or the Lang Lang International Music Foundation at http://langlangfoundation.org/ or the National Museum for the United States Air Force https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday (September 25th) at 9 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Coleman's Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday (September 24th) from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 23, 2019