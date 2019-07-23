McFadden Vereen, Valerie

Valerie Denise McFadden Vereen, affectionately called Val by her family and friends was born on July 15, 1964 and departed for life eternal on July 20, 2019.

She received her early education in the Middletown School system graduating class of 1982 from Vinal Tech High School in Cosmetology. She then went on to opening her salon Nail Techniques working as a cosmetologist for over 28 years.

Valerie loved life, the casino, the beach, and traveling. She was in a bowling and pool league where she competed and won numerous tournaments. Valerie loved her family and friends dearly and lovingly hosted the family's Labor Day cookout and Christmas Brunch.

She leaves loving and precious memories to her parents Russell (Butch) and Jeannetta Buttram-McFadden; she leaves her hopes and dreams to her beloved daughter, Latina Vereen, Dallas, TX; cherished memories to her brother, Russell Eugene McFadden, Middletown and treasured to her maternal grandmother Odessa Mae Buttram, Portland and love to aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and clients.

She was predeceased by her brother, Maury (Peanut) Mitchell McFadden; grandfathers, Russell McFadden Sr. and Robert Buttram, as well as her paternal grandmother Lillian Mae McFadden.

"Val take your rest, we love you, but God loved you best."

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valerie's memory may be made to Middlesex Health Cancer Center, 536 Saybrook Road, Middletown, CT 06457 or to the . To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on July 24, 2019