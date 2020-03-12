Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Veronica Blaszczyk
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
310 Westfield St.
Middletown, CT
Veronica Blaszczyk, 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Jozef Blaszczyk, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Connecticut Baptist Home. She was born in Poland, daughter of Wayorzyniec and Marianna (Kowalczykow) Koslaga. Veronica is survived by her sons, Jozef Blaszczyk of Portland, Richard Blaszczyk of Wolcott; daughters, Lili Willard and her husband Larry of Rockfall, Wanda Blas of Middletown; six grandchildren, Amanda Schreiver, Krysta Dodenhoff, Kayleigh, Alec, Jozef and Jessica Blaszczyk and five great-grandchildren, Darcy, Daxton, Madison, Liam and Alana. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 13, 2020
