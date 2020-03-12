|
Blaszczyk, Veronica
Veronica Blaszczyk, 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Jozef Blaszczyk, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Connecticut Baptist Home. She was born in Poland, daughter of Wayorzyniec and Marianna (Kowalczykow) Koslaga. Veronica is survived by her sons, Jozef Blaszczyk of Portland, Richard Blaszczyk of Wolcott; daughters, Lili Willard and her husband Larry of Rockfall, Wanda Blas of Middletown; six grandchildren, Amanda Schreiver, Krysta Dodenhoff, Kayleigh, Alec, Jozef and Jessica Blaszczyk and five great-grandchildren, Darcy, Daxton, Madison, Liam and Alana. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 13, 2020