Veronica "Mama" Brings, 79, of Middletown, beloved wife of 51 years to Hans Brings, died January 27, 2019. She was born in Germany, daughter of the late Hans and Maria Peiker. Veronica worked as an Au Pair in Washington DC in her earlier years, then she worked as a sterilization technician at Middlesex Hospital for over 17 years. And of course, she was a homemaker and mother for over 51 years. Veronica loved gardening, cooking German food, walking on the beach, and watching "cowboy" movies with her husband.

Veronica was well known as "Mama" to everyone who knew her for her big smiles, great hugs, unconditional love, and being everyone's 2nd mom. She will be sorely missed by all.

Besides her husband, Hans, Veronica is survived by two sons, Hans Brings and his wife Sarah, Peter Brings and his wife Robin, both of Waltham, MA, two brothers, Peter Peiker and his wife Helga, Wolfgang Peiker and his wife Gunhilde, both of Germany, a son-in-law, Daniel Knapp of Middletown, and three grandsons, Hans Brings, David Knapp, and Jesse Brings. Veronica was predeceased by a daughter, Heidi Knapp.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, February 8th at 11 a.m. at Saint Pius X Church, 310 Newfield Street, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown on Thursday, February 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 5, 2019