Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Veronica Lipinski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Lipinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica "Vera" Lipinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica "Vera" Lipinski Obituary
Lipinski, Veronica "Vera"
Veronica "Vera" (Wojcicki) Lipinski, 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Edward Lipinski, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late John W. and Sophie (Forczek) Wojcicki. Vera is survived by her sister, Jeanette Siscavage of Middletown; brother, John Wojcicki and his wife Helen of Middletown; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Beauty. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Taylor; and brothers, Eugene and Michael Wojcicki. Her family would like to especially thank Cortney and Rosa of Middlesex Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to thank Vida from Visiting Angels for her wonderful care during this difficult time. Private graveside services will be held at the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Cat Tales, PO Box 901, Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now