Lipinski, Veronica "Vera"
Veronica "Vera" (Wojcicki) Lipinski, 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Edward Lipinski, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late John W. and Sophie (Forczek) Wojcicki. Vera is survived by her sister, Jeanette Siscavage of Middletown; brother, John Wojcicki and his wife Helen of Middletown; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Beauty. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Taylor; and brothers, Eugene and Michael Wojcicki. Her family would like to especially thank Cortney and Rosa of Middlesex Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to thank Vida from Visiting Angels for her wonderful care during this difficult time. Private graveside services will be held at the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Cat Tales, PO Box 901, Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 4, 2019