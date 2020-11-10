Koba, Veronica M. (Cookish)
Veronica Marianne (Cookish) Koba, age 89, left this world peacefully at Wadsworth Glen Healthcare on November 7, 2020, after a progression of medical issues. She has rejoined "her prince" Edward Koba, who was waiting for her for 20 years. More popularly known as "Ronnie", or "Mae", she was born in New Britain, CT in 1931 and attended Sacred Heart School and New Britain High School there. She moved to the Middletown, CT area in 1952 (initially Middlefield, CT) where she married Edward Koba, and has resided there ever since. Her long work experience included the Hartford Institute of Accounting, Southern New England Telephone, and the State of Connecticut at Connecticut Valley Hospital where she retired as the linen store manager in 1993 after 14 years of service. She is survived by her son Tom and his wife Nadine Padowicz of Milford CT, her step grandsons Nathan Arndt of Denver CO, and Grayson Arndt of Los Angeles CA, her longtime friend and sister in law Carol Cookish of Fort Lauderdale FL, several generations of a multitude of nieces and nephews, and a large group of friends she considered as her extended family. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward, her father John Cookish, her mother Veronica (Wnuk) Cookish, her older brother John Cookish, and her younger brother Richard Cookish. Ronnie, also known simply as "cioci" (Polish for aunt) or "Aunt Mae", loved, cherished, and enjoyed spending time with everyone in the family, all her son Tom's friends, and had a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews. Somehow, she remembered all their birthdays, not to mention everyone else in the family's birthdays, and always brought joy and happiness to wherever she went, or to whomever she talked to. She particularly loved to tell stories about "the old days" and was the de facto Koba family historian. Everyone enjoyed her stories, even if she happened to repeat the same story more than once during a long conversation. As her niece Angela noted, she was the "glue" of the family. Until her recent illness, she always seemed to have an energy level of a much younger person; she enjoyed travelling, going to family and friend's parties, and visiting her out of town relatives, and did all these regularly until her health started declining in 2019. She also greatly enjoyed the company of the family pets Sammy the chihuahua (who predeceased her), Hayley the black Lab, and Edward the cat. Veronica's son and family would like to extend a special thanks to her care providers in the Middlesex Healthcare System, and at Middlesex Orthopedic, Vascular Experts, Hartford Healthcare Cardiology, and Wadsworth Glen Healthcare, who did their absolute best to maintain her health and quality of life, particularly for the last several years as her issues mounted, not to mention all while addressing the challenges of 2020. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Nov. 14th) at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call on Friday (Nov. 13th) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Arthritis Association of Connecticut,35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
