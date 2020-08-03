1/1
Ciccia, Vincent
Vincent Ciccia, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Melilli, Sicily with his loving wife, Maria (Rizzo) of 55 years by his side. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 20, 1932 to the late Gaetano and Caterina (Maiera) Ciccia. He immigrated to the United States when he was 30 years old and resided in Middletown, CT for 36 years. Before retiring, Vincent worked as a machinist at JT Slocomb in South Glastonbury for 33 years. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church. Besides his wife, Vincent is survived by his daughter, Caterina (Kevin) Griffith of Higganum and his son, Guy (Kimberly) Ciccia of Middletown; grandchildren: Jamie Denison, Joshua (Cassandra) Denison, Jenna Griffith and Vincent Ciccia; great-grandchildren: Isabella and Arianna Denison and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Giuseppa DiMauro, Melilli, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nella (Sebastian) Milardo, Middletown and a brother-in-law Salvatore Rizzo, Melilli. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 3, 2020.
