Alger, Vincent E.

Vincent E. Alger, 81, of Middletown, husband of Frances Sajek Alger, died on April 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital.

Vincent was the son of late Earl Alger and Harriet (Schmaltz) Alger Heidenis and stepson of late Milo Heidenis. Graduate of Middletown High Class of "55." Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Algonquin Gas Company in Cromwell for 35 years.

Besides his wife, Vincent is survived by a son Michael and wife Leah and grandson Ben, two daughters, Kelly and her husband Charles Stinson, Cheryl and her husband Kevin Goodell, and sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Middlesex Hospital ICCU for their wonderful care.

The Funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial with be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Portland. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 26, 2019