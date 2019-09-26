Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Vincent Forline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Forline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Forline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Forline Obituary
Forline, Vincent
Vincent Michael Forline, 30, of Norfolk, VA, husband of Kimberly Forline, died Saturday (Saturday, September 14, 2019) in Norfolk, VA. He was born in Middletown and was a graduate of Coginchaug High School, Durham. Vincent was currently serving as an Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class in the US Navy on the USS George Bush. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Vincent Forline and Sophia Forline, both of Norfolk, VA; his father, Daniel Forline and his wife, Darlene of Durham; his mother, Linda (Kopez) Forline of NJ, brothers, Matthew Forline of Durham and Luke Forline of Rockfall, step brother, Jordan Cole of Middlefield; step sister, Tabitha Zimmerman of Wethersfield. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday (Oct. 1st) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colman Church, Hubbard St., Middlefield. Burial will be at a later date in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Monday (Sept. 30th) from 4 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences, online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now