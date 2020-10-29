1/1
Vincent Garofalo
1942 - 2020
Garofalo, Vincent
Vincent Anthony Garofalo Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his bedside on October 18, 2020 in Hampton, Virginia after a long history of heart disease. He was born on August 25, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts. On February 1, 1964 he married Dianne Marie Bennett in Everett, Massachusetts to which they shared 53 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. Through this union he is remembered by his children, Vincent Anthony Garofalo III and his fiancée Debbie, Cheryl Robida and husband John, Lisa Beierle and husband Joseph, Michael Garofalo and wife Pamela, Beth Garofalo and "adopted" son Kenneth McGahee. He is also survived by his sister Alice Clark and husband James of Maine and grandchildren Jacqueline, Vincent IV, Kegan, Erin Rose, John, James, Giada and Oliver. He was a proud GG to his great-granddaughters Savanna and Chloe which he absolutely adored spending time with. He worked multiple occupations over the years with his last profession being the owner of Bert's Dry Cleaning before retiring. Vinnie had many enjoyments in life such as watching the Boston Red Sox, Patriots, NASCAR, MMA, crime TV shows, volunteering and of course, Minions and basking in the sun daily. The family is thankful to Reverend Eric Vaught for prayers and all the medical staff at Riverside Regional Medical Center for their excellent care and support. May he rest peacefully and forever be in our hearts. Family & Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Friday, Nov. 6th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Church East Hampton. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HELP Inc., PO Box 190, Hampton, VA 23669, an organization which he volunteered over the past few years in Virginia helping the underprivileged. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
NOV
7
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
