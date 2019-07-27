|
|
Marchese, Vincent
Vincent P. Marchese, 78, of Morris Twsp., NJ, formerly of Middletown, CT, passed away July 26, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visiting hours on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Vincent will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 am at St. Virgil's, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. For a complete obituary, please visit: www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 29, 2019