Singarella, Vincent
Vincent Singarella, 71, of Kensington, formerly of Cromwell, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Hartford on February 1, 1949 to the late Vincent and Italia (Delgrosso) Singarella. Vincent was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Fagan) Singarella of 29 years. He also leaves his son, Dan Singarella of Berlin; his daughter, Sabrina Singarella and her husband David Fernandez of Middletown; his brothers, Tom and his wife Irma Singarella of Memphis, TN and Michael and his wife Jeanette Singarella of Wilmington, NC; a sister, Nancy and her husband Craig Musson of Bradenton, FL; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Alex Fernandez; and many nieces and nephews. Vincent was predeceased by his infant daughter Rebecca Singarella.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com



Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 26, 2020.
