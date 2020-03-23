|
Milardo, Vincenza
Vincenza Milardo, 96, beloved wife of the Late Angelo Milardo of Middletown, passed away on Friday at Middlesex Health Care Center. She was born October 19, 1923 in Melilli Sicily, daughter of the Late Giaccomo and Giuseppa (Pirruccio) DiMauro. She was a member of St Sebastian Church.
She is survived by two sons, Sebastian and his wife Nella, Joseph Milardo and a daughter Anna, brothers-in-law Domenico Zafferano of Australia and Vittorio Milardo and his wife Pina, grandchildren Gino, Enza, Angelo Milardo and Jennifer Berluti, great-grandchildren Deon, Fabian, Giuliana, Sarah, Shyana, Mariah, Isabella, Nellisa, Angelo Francis, Carter and Zachary. She is predeceased by a Grandson Angelo David Milardo. She also leaves many relatives in CT. Australia and Italy.
Funeral Services are Private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Renovation Fund of St. Sebastian Church. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., is in charge of arrangements
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 24, 2020