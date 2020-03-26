|
Kalinowski, Viola
Viola V. (Gowac) Kalinowski, 105, of Moodus, wife of the late John Kalinowski, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March, 24, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Viola was born in Moodus, daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Stankowski) Gowac. She was a communicant of St. Bridget of Kildare Church and also a member of the Ladies Guild. Viola loved to crochet, knit and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time fishing at the Moodus Reservoir. Viola is survived by two children Anastasia Kostoss of Moodus, John Kalinowski and his wife Nancy of Portland, four grandchildren, Michael Kostoss and his wife Dongyun "Maggie" of North Branford, Cynthia Stackowitz and her husband Timothy of East Hampton, Beth Cole and her husband Ryan of Portland, Kevin Kalinowski and his wife Elizabeth of Wake Forest, NC, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a sister, Frances Parkus of Moodus, and several nieces and nephews, She was predeceased by four brothers, John, Stanley, Joseph and Edward Gowac, five sisters, Josephine Buchheit, Sophie Comeau, Stacia Shea, Victoria Golub, Catherine Paulter, and son-in-law Walter Kostoss. A private Funeral Liturgy was held at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, Moodus. Burial in St. Bridget Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the East Haddam Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 17. Moodus, CT 06469 or to the Golden Heart Fund c/o St. Bridget's Church, PO Box 422, Moodus, CT 06469. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 27, 2020