Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Violet Bladek
Violet Bladek

Violet Bladek Obituary
Bladek, Violet
Violet "Vi" (Ewanowski) Bladek, 93, of Ridge Rd., Middletown, beloved wife of the late, Chester "Chet" Bladek, died peacefully on Friday August 2, 2019. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Stefanowicz) Ewanowski. Violet is survived by her two daughters, Jeanne Janoch and her husband Robert of Westford, MA, and Patricia Brown and her husband, Joseph of Winchester, VA; and her two sons, Dr. Thomas Bladek and his wife Marianne of Easton, CT, and Dr. Stanley Bladek and his wife Marilyn of Newton, NJ. She is also survived by her sister Adele Johnson and her brother Stanley Ewanowski of Middletown, and 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Violet attended St. Mary's School and Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown. She graduated from UConn School of Pharmacy and was a registered pharmacist in Connecticut, working many years at Woodward Drug Store. Violet was a member of the Catholic War Veteran's Auxiliary, Polish Cultural Club of Hartford, and the Polish Genealogical Society. She was an avid card player, enjoyed playing the accordion and piano, painting, reading, crocheting, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 9:15 a.m. from the Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy in St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Biega Funeral Home, Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 6, 2019
