To the Krywinski Family, it always a pleasure to be with your family and VI. I know you have a lot of great memories of fun and love. I'm know Vi memories will live on forever in your hearts
Stan and Deb Stachura Port St Lucie, Fl
Krywinski, Violet "Vi" O.
Violet "Vi" (Opalacz) Krywinski (Mrs. Vi at Wesley School), 99, of Middletown, wife of the late Joseph J. Krywinski, Sr., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Michael and Magdalen (Motyl) Opalacz. Prior to her retirement, she was the secretary at Wesley School in Middletown. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. She is survived by her children, Jane Morris and her husband Edward of Newport, RI, Joseph J. Krywinski, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Middletown, and Thomas Krywinski and his wife LuAnn of Trumbull; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; also, her caregiver and friend of five and half years, Leticia Serwaa. She was predeceased by four sisters, Cecile Kowalski, Nellie Strumskas, Mary Ostafin, Elinor Novicki and three brothers, Stanley, Edward, and Frank Opalacz. Vi's family is grateful and offers special thanks to Keep Me Home and the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care. Her Funeral Liturgy is private. Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 79 S. Main St., Middletown, or the Financial Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Violet "Vi" (Opalacz) Krywinski (Mrs. Vi at Wesley School), 99, of Middletown, wife of the late Joseph J. Krywinski, Sr., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Michael and Magdalen (Motyl) Opalacz. Prior to her retirement, she was the secretary at Wesley School in Middletown. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. She is survived by her children, Jane Morris and her husband Edward of Newport, RI, Joseph J. Krywinski, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Middletown, and Thomas Krywinski and his wife LuAnn of Trumbull; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; also, her caregiver and friend of five and half years, Leticia Serwaa. She was predeceased by four sisters, Cecile Kowalski, Nellie Strumskas, Mary Ostafin, Elinor Novicki and three brothers, Stanley, Edward, and Frank Opalacz. Vi's family is grateful and offers special thanks to Keep Me Home and the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care. Her Funeral Liturgy is private. Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 79 S. Main St., Middletown, or the Financial Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 28, 2020.