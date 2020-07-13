1/1
Virginia Konefal
1926 - 2020
Konefal, Virginia
Virginia (Ginnie) Prue Konefal, 93, of Rockfall, CT, wife of the late Joseph W. Konefal Sr. passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Middletown, CT, one of 15 children to Delroy and Blanche (Hudon) Prue. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and the Hartford Academy of Cosmetology. Ginnie Leaves behind her children Karen (john Winterscheid), Joseph Jr. (Pam Cooper), William, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her sisters Dorothy Prue Tyc of Rockfall, Lorraine Prue Swenson of Hendersonville, NC, a brother Robert Prue of Tampa, FL. Ginnie owned and operated Ginnie's Beauty Salon in Rockfall for many years. She was an avid award-winning quilter. She and her sister Patt were early and active members of the Heart of the Valley Quilters. She was a parishioner of Saint Coleman Catholic Church and a former member of the church council and choir. Besides quilting, she loved to travel, go to the beach, listen to bluegrass music, take photographs and had a remarkable green thumb. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Stephen Franklin who was not only her doctor but also a special friend of Virginia. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Middlesex County, (info@middlesexcountycf.org) care of the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company Fund, 49 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 11, 2020
Our sincere condolences for the loss of your dear Ginnie. It was an honor to have served your wonderful family, from all of us at Visiting Angels of Middlefield & Madison, Ct. & the McGrath family.
Todd McGrath
Friend
July 10, 2020
Konefal family, thoughts of sympathy and comfort to you at this difficult time.
Kathy (Mrozowski) Tirone
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dear Cousins. I was so terribly sorry to hear about your Mom. Please accept my prayers for you and Aunt Gin. Sending love, Loretta
Loretta McAlpin
Family
July 9, 2020
Together again with your love. Rest in peace Ginnie.
Joe & Donnamarie Danko
July 9, 2020
Auntie Ginnie is loved and cherished by so many. She touched the lives in ways that helped make me the person I am today. She was my mothers best friend, a best friend outmatched by none. I loved to go over her house for tea after dropping my siblings off at school. She and my mother would sit and chat or maybe work on a quilt together. All of my childhood quilts, some I still snuggle with today, all had Ginnies hand and love in and on them. She helped my mom through difficult times with her kindness and Love. I only have fond memories of Ginnie and am content knowing she is with her beloved Fred Red. My love and prayers to all who knew her.
Christine Salzano
Christine Salzano
Friend
July 9, 2020
Karen Jody and William, My Heartfelt sorrow for your loss. Ginny was a precious friend to my mom for many years. A friendship she cherished dearly.
May the Lord help you get through this difficult time.
Know that she was loved by Bob and I. As well as our children.

Love from the heart,
Bob and Teeka Bagenski

Teeka Bagenski
July 9, 2020
To the Konefal families,
So sorry to learn of Ginnie's passing. Ginnie was my Mom, Betty Roraback's, first hairdresser when my family moved to Middlefield back in the 1960's. She considered Ginnie not only her hairdresser but a close friend as well. I often remember my father dropping her off at Ginnie's house and admiring the beautiful rose bushes in her yard. May happy memories be a comfort to you during this sad time.

Sally Roraback Vanesse
Sally Vanesse
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Karen, Jodie and William,
So sorry to hear of your moms passing. Theyre together again watching over all of you, your children and their children. Your memories will keep them with you forever.
Love, Linda
Linda Atwell Griffo
