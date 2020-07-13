Auntie Ginnie is loved and cherished by so many. She touched the lives in ways that helped make me the person I am today. She was my mothers best friend, a best friend outmatched by none. I loved to go over her house for tea after dropping my siblings off at school. She and my mother would sit and chat or maybe work on a quilt together. All of my childhood quilts, some I still snuggle with today, all had Ginnies hand and love in and on them. She helped my mom through difficult times with her kindness and Love. I only have fond memories of Ginnie and am content knowing she is with her beloved Fred Red. My love and prayers to all who knew her.

Christine Salzano

Christine Salzano

Friend