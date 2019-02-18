Amenta, Virginia Yolanda Randazzo

Virginia Yolanda Randazzo Amenta, a longtime resident of Cromwell passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Valentine's Day - having chosen this day of love to rejoin her husband Anthony of 43 years who passed in November of 1989.

She was born to Joseph and Antonina Randazzo on September 23, 1924 in Akron, Ohio. She had one older sister, Anna M. Pace of Missouri, who passed in January of 1976 at the age of 53. Virginia and her family later moved to Wyoming and spent the rest of her childhood there. While still living in Wyoming working on an army base, she met her husband Anthony in 1943 at a USO dance.

Anthony and Virginia were married and in 1950 moved to Connecticut where they went on to have four wonderful sons Peter, Joseph, Anthony and Sebastian. Virginia held various jobs over the years including; Ripley and company and also at the cafeteria at Edna C. Stevens School where her husband also worked as a custodian for over 20 years.

Virginia was a devoted wife, sister and friend, but most of all, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Offering her time to love and be loved by four generations of family. Virginia has 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was always smiling. She had a generous heart, soaring spirit and made even extended family feel like her own. Virginia's home was blanketed in photographs of her entire family. She was known for sending thoughtful notes and gifts to family and friends year round. Virginia loved music, cooking, "The Price is Right", spending time with family and playing bingo. Her favorite flowers were yellow roses.

Virginia will be greatly missed, but her memories will live on forever. She has left footprints on all of our hearts.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 19th at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be officiated by Father Mark of St. Johns Church at 10 a.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield.

In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation in Virginia's name to .

