Walter "Butch" Cihocki Jr. of Rockfall, CT, passed away too soon on Nov. 17, 2019 due to heart complications at Middlesex Hospital. He was born Jan. 23, 1956 and from a young age rode around with his dad Walter "Walt" Cihocki Sr. doing residential and commercial plumbing work in Middlesex County. He earned the nickname Butch on the midget football squad for the butch hair cut he always got at a young age. Butch would go on to be a catcher in American Legion baseball, graduate from EC Goodwin Tech High School where he studied plumbing, and then became a licensed plumber, septic installer, and well driller. Walter Cihocki & Son was created after Butch graduated high school and his father left his job as foreman plumber to pursue the American dream of owning and operating a family business. Butch's son Walter Cihocki III also joined the family business at a young age and the three of them have been servicing the community for over fifty years. From a young age Butch was always passionate about fishing. He met and became friends with many of his fishing heroes such as Ernie Schwebert, Al Cuchi, and Bob Nastasi, even becoming a licensed fishing guide and having a small drift boat operation called the Mayfly's Revenge. Later in life Butch was also very passionate about watch making and jewelry. Butch is remembered by his two daughters, Kindra "Kinnykinster" Cihocki and Heather "Haddie Mae" Cihocki, and his son Walter "Wally" Cihocki III. Butch was always welcomed at holidays and celebrations by his ex-wife Kathy Cady Cihocki where he would celebrate with his five grandchildren Benjamin, Payton, Layla, Jack, and Kerrina, as well as his niece and nephew, Molly and Bobby Edwards. He has been greeted in Heaven by his mother and father Elaine and Walter Cihocki, Sr. as well as his sister Mary Beth Edwards. Butch will be very missed by family, friends, and the community which he served. A celebration of life will be held on November 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Gallery at 141 New London Turnpike in Glastonbury and anyone wishing to remember Butch is welcome to attend.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 20, 2019