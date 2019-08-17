Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Walter Zawisa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
310 Westfield St.
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Zawisa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Zawisa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Zawisa Obituary
Zawisa, Walter J.
Walter J. Zawisa, 86, of Middletown, formerly of Higganum, husband of Christine (Pagerino) Zawisa, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born July 16, 1933 in Middletown, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Grzech) Zawisza. A veteran of the Korean War, Walt served with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a tool and die maker with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Donna Hensler and her husband, Paul of Ellington, and Laura Alfredson and her husband, David of Middletown; brother, Joseph "Jimmy" Zawisza and wife Josephine of Middletown; sisters, Regina Ortisi and husband Sebastian of Portland, and Patricia McGowan of Sterling, VA; sisters-in-law Ida Zawisa of Middletown and Marita Zawisa of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law Joseph Pagerino of Middletown; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Stanley, and Casimir Zawisa, John and Henry Zawisza; sisters, Anna Kendrek, Catherine Kurek, and Agnes Gadzinski. Walter's family would like to extend sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses, PCTs, and respiratory therapists of the critical care unit at Middlesex Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Walter during his last weeks. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday, (August 20th) at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be held in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. Those who wish to may send memorial donations to the in Walter's memory. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now