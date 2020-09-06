1/1
Warren P. Hubbard Jr.
1951 - 2020
Hubbard, Jr., Warren P.
Warren P. Hubbard, Jr., 68, of Rockfall, beloved husband of Lorraine (Jagoda) Hubbard, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Pearl (Levis) and Warren P. Hubbard, Sr. Warren was employed as a mechanic with Northeast Utilities. Warren enjoyed his time riding his motorcycle and going to the casino with Lorraine. Besides his wife, he is survived by, a daughter Cheryl Hubbard and her fiancée Mohendra Persaud of Wethersfield, a son, Paul Hubbard of Middletown, two stepchildren, Jill Sheaffer and her husband Rob of Middletown, Jason Rodriguez and his partner Giovanna Lakomy, a brother, Robert E. Hubbard of Wallingford, a sister Carol Kenney of Tolland, four grandchildren, Casey Smith, Priya Persaud, Maya Persaud and Savannah Sheaffer and many close and caring friends. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on September 8th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colman Church, Hubbard St. Middlefiled. Burial will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 Email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Colman Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
To the entire Family,
Heartfelt thoughts and Deepest Sympathies.
Sincerely, Stacy Chase, Ben Chase and Cindy Brockett
Stacy Chase
Friend
September 5, 2020
God bless Lorraine, and all the family with peace.
My cousin Warren has left a legacy; he unselfishly helped everyone within his reach, especially the elderly. You could say that was his ministry; to do all to help those in need!
Warren’s father was a mechanical and electronics genius. The man could do everything when it came to repairing automobiles. His talents were the same with electronics. He taught Warren those skills. When Warren was yet a boy he could have taken a car apart and put it back together.
Warren settled in to working at NAPA auto parts. You better believe that his expertise helped those customers get exactly the items they needed and the free instruction to repair their cars!
I knew a man who frequented NAPA and he had glowing words to say about Warren, not only as a great help, but mostly as a human being. That man was fighting cancer. He was blessed by taking with Warren.
Warren helped family members, strangers who he befriended; he was like a care taker! He brought people groceries, he repaired and kept up their cars, their appliances, etc.
People in need, especially the elderly, need visitors. Warren visited everyone. He spent hours talking with those in need, those who were lonely. This was a man who truly will be remembered for these works.
Warren came to one of our services for prayer. He was weak. We couldn’t really speak much. But I can say that he did love the Lord. He believed.
I know that he is with Jesus right now. At this moment he is well, blessed and happy.
Larry James
Family
September 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Warren was one of the good guys and will be missed by all
Denise & Jim Kupyar
Friend
September 5, 2020
To the Hubbard family, so sorry for your loss.I moved out of Rockfall in 2001 ,but Warren was a great neighbor and friend. He surely will be missed.I remember he had a 55 Chevy, it was a beautiful car!Heaven received another!
Thomas Pullman
Friend
September 4, 2020
Mrs. Hubbard so sorry to hear of Warren’s passing he was a great friend and a great coworker he will be dearly missed ,Dan and lori grasso
September 4, 2020
With deepest regrets to the Hubbard family I had the pleasure of working with Warren for 14 years and made a friend.Jim Mastria and family
Jim Mastria
Friend
