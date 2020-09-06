God bless Lorraine, and all the family with peace.

My cousin Warren has left a legacy; he unselfishly helped everyone within his reach, especially the elderly. You could say that was his ministry; to do all to help those in need!

Warren’s father was a mechanical and electronics genius. The man could do everything when it came to repairing automobiles. His talents were the same with electronics. He taught Warren those skills. When Warren was yet a boy he could have taken a car apart and put it back together.

Warren settled in to working at NAPA auto parts. You better believe that his expertise helped those customers get exactly the items they needed and the free instruction to repair their cars!

I knew a man who frequented NAPA and he had glowing words to say about Warren, not only as a great help, but mostly as a human being. That man was fighting cancer. He was blessed by taking with Warren.

Warren helped family members, strangers who he befriended; he was like a care taker! He brought people groceries, he repaired and kept up their cars, their appliances, etc.

People in need, especially the elderly, need visitors. Warren visited everyone. He spent hours talking with those in need, those who were lonely. This was a man who truly will be remembered for these works.

Warren came to one of our services for prayer. He was weak. We couldn’t really speak much. But I can say that he did love the Lord. He believed.

I know that he is with Jesus right now. At this moment he is well, blessed and happy.

Larry James

Family