Emmons, Wayne C

Wayne C. Emmons, 72 of East Hampton, much loved husband of Kim (Golab) Emmons passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home.

Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Elwood (Butch) and Phyllis (Stone) Emmons.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Navy Submarine Force aboard the USS Alexander Hamilton (SSBN-617) on the Blue Crew. Wayne made lifelong friends with his shipmates and never missed a reunion.

Besides his wife Kim, he leaves his brother Jeffrey Emmons and his wife Debbie of Placida, Florida, his sister Jacqueline Paquin and her husband Clinton of South Glastonbury and his sister Judith Kittle of Manchester.

Wayne leaves to mourn him his many loved and adored nieces, nephews, cousins, his Uncle John, Aunts Andra and Gini, his in-laws and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Kittle.

Wayne had a special relationship with all animals and couldn't pass by one without offering a treat.

Wayne was loved dearly and will be forever missed by all whose lives he touched.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of donations or flowers, please thank a Veteran for their service in honor of Wayne.



